MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who is charged with DWI in connection to a rollover crash in central Minnesota last week, is slated to appear in court in the new year.
Douglas County court documents show that Hutchinson, 41, is schedule to virtually appear in court for arraignment on Jan. 26. He is facing four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.
Hutchinson, of Bloomington, was released Monday from a hospital in Alexandria, where he was recovering from broken ribs and other injuries suffered in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover happened early last Wednesday on Interstate 94 just east of Alexandria. Investigators later found that Hutchinson’s blood alcohol level was at .13, as determined by a urine sample.
According to Hutchinson’s attorney, a state trooper told the sheriff that he is “lucky to be alive” after the crash. Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, a Ford Explorer owned by Hennepin County.
In a statement after the crash, Hutchinson admitted to drinking and driving.
“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.”
