By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Concerts, Korn, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Grammy award-winning metal band Korn is coming to Minneapolis this spring.

They’ll be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange on March 26 at the Target Center.

The concert is part of a 19-stop tour, announced on the heels of the release of Korn’s new album “Requiem.”

Since the band formed in the early ’90s, they’ve sold 40 million albums worldwide and won two Grammys.

Tickets go on sale Friday.