By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Carolina Hurricanes, COVID-19 In NHL, Minnesota Wild, NHL News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19.

“The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release.

In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.