By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person has been injured after an apartment fire Monday night.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire from the fourth floor on the 200 block of Western Avenue North.

After crews contained and put out the fire, a victim was found in the apartment, said the report.

Fire officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital and still remains.

Crews also found a cat and pronounced it dead on the scene.

Authorities say the initial investigation points to cigarettes as the cause of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

