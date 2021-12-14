WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota family’s cross-country move turned into a nightmare before they even hit the road.

They woke up Tuesday morning to find their 26-foot U-Haul truck stolen from their driveway in West St. Paul.

“When that stuff gets ripped from you, it literally felt like they … stole our whole house,” Jason Horn said.

Jason and his family of six planned to move to Texas Tuesday. Inside the truck was a lifetime of memories, including Lily’s 4-year-old son’s baby keepsakes.

“His hat, his first outfit, my stuff that I’ve earned, my diploma, my CNA degree. Like a lot of just important things were in there,” Lily said.

With no GPS installed in the truck, they put out a plea on social media. One neighbor captured surveillance video appearing to show a vehicle towing the U-Haul around 11 p.m. and being followed by a second car.

As the family was sharing their story of loss, they received news that someone had called police after seeing their neighbor bring home a U-Haul truck in the middle of the night. They also had seen a family members post on social media.

Less than two miles away, West St. Paul police were investigating outside a home after they said they found items they believe were inside the family’s U-Haul.

“I don’t want to cry because it does proves ‘Minnesota Nice,’ and we’re all looking out for each other,” Jason said.

While it’s unclear if they’ll get everything back, Jason says the holidays are already looking a little brighter.

“God bless everybody,” he said. “It’s Christmas still.”

It’s unclear if the U-Haul truck was recovered. The family said they are working with police to identify the items they found.