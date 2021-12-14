EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Edina city leaders shared their safety concerns Tuesday, and the ways they’re going to prevent them from getting worse.
Residents organized a meeting to discuss the crime plaguing their community, including carjackings and break-ins.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and other city officials heard the community’s concerns, and said they’re meeting in the coming days with neighboring cities for more collaborative ways to prevent crime.
“We need to tamp down this crime and get life back to normal,” Hovland said. “We want people in our town to live like they want to live.”
The city also launched its new SafeCam program Tuesday, which give residents and businesses the opportunity to register their security cameras with the police department in order to help detectives quickly track down footage when crimes occur.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office also announced Tuesday that it’s dedicating two prosecutors to specialize in carjackings. The office is also providing an advocate for victims, and more staff to help train and share information with the community and police.