Are You Prepared For Winter Power Outages?Minnesotans are prepared for all types of weather and know how to deal with extremes of heat and cold. But Wednesday's forecast of severe mid-December storms is a meteorological curveball, and Minnesotans may need to think ahead about the possibility of a winter power outage.

Minnesota Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For South-Central MinnesotaLess than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado -- something that's yet to be recorded in Minnesota.

Freak Weather Extremes Possible Wednesday: ‘It’s Pretty Rare To Have Snow And Tornadoes’The National Weather Service says winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, with possible gust of 50 mph to 60 mph.

How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend.

Minnesota Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December ThunderAbove average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.