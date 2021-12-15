Minnesota Weather: Tornado Watch Extended To Include The Twin CitiesNot even a week after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota is bracing Wednesday for what could be unprecedented thunderstorms, with hurricane-force winds, first-on-record December tornadoes, and the possibility of power outages amid winter temperatures.

‘This Is Just Unprecedented’: Homeowners, Power Companies Prepare For Winter StormEnergy providers are warning Minnesotans to prepare ahead of Wednesday’s storms, which pose the risk for potential widespread outages.

From Snowstorm To Shorts? Weather Has Minnesotans' Heads Spinning“It’s the 15th. Usually there would be more snow, it would be at least 10 inches. Let’s enjoy this, ain’t nobody want to be outside when it’s extra cold," Semira White said.

Are You Prepared For Winter Power Outages?Minnesotans are prepared for all types of weather and know how to deal with extremes of heat and cold. But Wednesday's forecast of severe mid-December storms is a meteorological curveball, and Minnesotans may need to think ahead about the possibility of a winter power outage.

Freak Weather Extremes Possible Wednesday: ‘It’s Pretty Rare To Have Snow And Tornadoes’The National Weather Service says winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, with possible gust of 50 mph to 60 mph.