CRYSTAL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Crystal are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.
The Crystal Police Department said Naliya was last seen on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive.
She was wearing white leggings with black stars and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about Naliya is asked to call 911.
