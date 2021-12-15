Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays and closings Wednesday morning in Minnesota.
By WCCO-TV Staff
CRYSTAL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Crystal are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Crystal Police Department said Naliya was last seen on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive.

Naliya (credit: Crystal Police Department)

She was wearing white leggings with black stars and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Naliya is asked to call 911.