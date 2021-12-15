ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked in the top five states for COVID-19 response in a national scorecard released by POLITICO Wednesday.
According to a release by Gov. Tim Walz, POLITICO’s State Pandemic Scorecard ranks how states have fared during the pandemic using data and policy outcomes in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education.READ MORE: COVID In MN: US Surpasses 800K Deaths, Minnesota Now Over 10K
Minnesota performed well in all four rankings and placed fifth in the country overall, said the release.READ MORE: With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care
Minnesota has also been recognized by Results for America as a 2021 State Standard of Excellence for using data and evidence to inform residents during COVID-19.
“In every decision we made throughout this pandemic, we followed the science, listened to the medical experts, and worked hard to keep all aspects of our response — including healthy outcomes, the economy, education, and social implications — strong,” Walz said. “I am grateful to everyone who has a hand in making our state a leader in the nation for our pandemic response. We will continue to do everything we can to tackle this pandemic and keep people safe, while keeping Minnesota’s economy running strong, businesses thriving, and kids in school.”MORE NEWS: Vikings' Depth Hurting; Westbrook Latest On COVID List
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado
- With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care
- Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis
- Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard
- ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later
- Kim Potter Trial Updates