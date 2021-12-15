WHAT WE KNOW

– Timing: Storms will hit southwestern Minnesota between 4 and 7 p.m.; they’ll be in the metro between 7 and 10 p.m.

– Winds will breach 60 mph in places

– Precipitation: Rain in eastern MN, snow in the west

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

– Extent of wind damage

– Tornado potential (mainly south and southeast of the metro)

– How much snow will accumulate in the west?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said visibility is low Wednesday morning, and temperatures are starting off well above average. The Twin Cities is expected to reach the low 50s, and could see record-setting temperatures.

The afternoon will also bring strong winds. Nearly half the state is under a high wind warning.

According to Meteorologist Chris Shaffer, gusts up to 60 mph are expected in southern Minnesota. “To put that in perspective, a category 1 hurricane is 74 mph,” he said.

The evening hours will bring a chance of storms, particularly in central and southern Minnesota. There is a slight risk of severe weather in the Twin Cities and a moderate risk of severe storms for southeastern Minnesota. The threats include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

“We haven’t had [a tornado] on record in the month of December,” Shaffer said. The latest tornado on record was on Nov. 16, 1931.

The storms are expected to move into southwestern Minnesota between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and reach the metro area between 7 and 10 p.m.

According to Shaffer, the strong winds Wednesday night could blow away outdoor Christmas decorations. He says Minnesotans should consider bringing them inside.

As the storm moves northeast, western Minnesota will begin to see snow. A rain-snow mix is possible closer to the Twin Cities early Thursday morning.

After the storm, Thursday will bring a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Flurries are possible on Friday and Saturday.