ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police need the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.
Izaich Mardis, 14, was last seen leaving his residence for school Tuesday, but he never arrived and hasn’t been heard from since.
Mardis was last seen wearing a gray puffy coat with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black sweat pants, a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap and a Twins backpack.
Call 651-767-0640, or 911, if you have any information on his whereabouts.
