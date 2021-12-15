Tornado Threat:Storms with a history of producing tornadoes and 100 mph winds are moving into the state over the next few hours.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Roseville News, Roseville Police

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police need the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

Izaich Mardis, 14, was last seen leaving his residence for school Tuesday, but he never arrived and hasn’t been heard from since.

Izaich Mardis (credit: Roseville Police)

Mardis was last seen wearing a gray puffy coat with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black sweat pants, a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap and a Twins backpack.

Call 651-767-0640, or 911, if you have any information on his whereabouts.