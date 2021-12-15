MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of northbound Highway 52 is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash, according to the state patrol.
Authorities say that the section between 490th Street, near Pine Island, and 480th Street, near Zumbrota, will be closed until 11:30 a.m.
State patrol is working to create a detour, and reminded motorists to reduce speed and ensure that headlights are on.
