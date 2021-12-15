Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays and closings Wednesday morning in Minnesota.
By WCCO-TV Staff
HAM LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Ham Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Crosstown Boulevard and Bataan Street just after 8 p.m.

A man was driving a pickup truck west on Crosstown when he crashed head-on with a woman driving an SUV eastbound.

The woman died at the scene, and the man suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation.