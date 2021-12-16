ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman accused of randomly shooting at motorists in the Twin Cities has been taken into custody and charged.
According to charges filed in Ramsey County, 44-year-old Latoya Weston of West St. Paul faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shootings that occurred in October and July.READ MORE: Pics Show Wrecked Squad Car After Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson's Alleged DWI Rollover
The first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was driving near Beam Avenue and Highway 61 when she fired at a stranger’s vehicle, narrowly missing a child, police said.
The second shooting happened on Oct. 19 in St. Paul, near the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue. The suspect pulled up to the victim’s car and began shooting. The bullets hit the windshield but missed the driver, her sister, and her two children inside. Two spent bullet casings from a .38 caliber pistol were found near the area.READ MORE: St. Paul Police Deliver Toys To Patients At Children's Minnesota
After releasing photos of the suspect and the vehicle to the public, Weston was identified as the owner of the suspect vehicle and arrested on Tuesday, the complaint said. Cellphone data from Weston’s phone also put her in the area of the Oct. 19 shooting.
ARREST NOTIFICATION:
Last week, we asked for help identifying a woman who’d randomly shot at drivers in St. Paul and Maplewood.
And you came through.
Yesterday, Latoya Weston, 44, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 16, 2021
Weston declined to make a statement. In a search of her home, a box for a .38 caliber pistol was found in the bedroom closet.
If convicted, the assault charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.MORE NEWS: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 16 Live Updates: Defense Witness Says Potter's Intended Taser Use Consistent With Training
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday
- Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages
- ‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated
- Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy
- Kim Potter Trial Updates