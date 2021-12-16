MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down a fire Thursday night at a homeless encampment in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 7 p.m. to a shed burning at the edge of a homeless encampment on the 3600 block of Washington Avenue North.
No one was found at the scene, and no injuries were reported.
The fire department says the shed was a dilapidated structure being used in the homeless encampment. Trash and other debris also burned in the fire.
Crews picked through the debris and washed it down to be certain the flames were extinguished.
