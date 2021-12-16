MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
The Lakeville Police Department says 54-year-old Heather Harper was last seen Thursday afternoon walking away from a home on the 18700 block of Jasper way. Investigators say there is concern for her welfare and are asking neighbors to check their home surveillance footage for anyone matching her description.
Authorities describe Harper as thin and standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a dark knee-length parka, blue jeans, and Ugg-style boots.
Anyone who sees Harper or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakeville police at 651-322-2323.
