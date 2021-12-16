MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people are still without power after historic storms rolled through Minnesota Wednesday evening. Now, crews will be assessing if tornadoes were involved.

The National Weather Service says a team will be going to southern Minnesota in Freeborn and possibly Faribault counties to assess damage in the Hartland area. The NWS says a crew will also be working to confirm if a tornado touched down in Plainview.

“The teams will determine whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds,” NWS said in a public information statement. “If it was a tornado, they will assign a strength rating.”

Preliminary results are expected by late afternoon.

Video from Hartland shows some buildings badly damaged, with a lot of trees down.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle spoke with a woman who lives in Hartland about her experience during the storm.

“We went into the bathroom and we weren’t in there very long before it was just over with,” Lillie Nielsen said. “My mom, she had gone upstairs to get more flashlights. She said she heard almost like a train going through.”

Nielsen shared some video with us, showing a home wrecked by the strong storm. Trees branches scattered all around the area as well.

According to the Freeborn County officials, there are no reports of injuries at this time in the Hartland area. While Hartland sustained the brunt of the damage, there was also damage in Alden, Conger, Hayward and the surrounding rural areas.

County officials said that only one roof blew off of a house, and the occupant refused to leave.

Series went off in the county around 6:56 p.m. Wednesday — when the tornado warning was issued.

Power Outages/Road Conditions

As of late Wednesday night, Xcel Energy said more that 7,000 customers were without power, with 5,800 of those in the southeastern part of the state.

Wild weather conditions have caused issues on Minnesota roads, too. The Minnesota State Patrol said there were 121 crashes statewide between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. More snow is expected during the morning commute, with reduced visibility a factor.