RESOURCES: Closures & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Strong winds and light snow will continue for a bit on a cold Thursday following rare December thunderstorms that left thousands without power.
The WCCO Weather Team says there are still some slick spots on the roads in the morning, so motorists should be careful.
RELATED: Winter Storm Impacts Minnesota Roads, Though Metro Mostly Clear
As of 10 a.m., the snow system is making its way out of most of Minnesota after crossing the state during the earlier morning. Northeastern Minnesota will continue to see snow until later in the afternoon.
One of the bigger changes since Wednesday is the temperature, which dropped 20 to 30 degrees in most parts of the state. The feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities, due to wind, is -1 degrees Thursday morning. It’s not expected to warm up over the next couple days.
Later Thursday afternoon, we could see a peek of sun before it sets. A quiet, clear night is expected.
Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the late afternoon and into Saturday morning.
Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday.
More On WCCO.com:
- School Closings & Delays
- Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday
- Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages
- ‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated
- Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy
- Kim Potter Trial Updates