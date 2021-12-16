Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays and closings Thursday morning in Minnesota.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of northbound Highway 52 was closed Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving six vehicles, according to the state patrol.

The state patrol says the crash occurred on the highway at milepost 69, near Pine Island. Six vehicles were involved in the crash. There were three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars.

Eleven people — nine Minnesotans and two Tennesseans — were involved in the crash. Their conditions have not yet been released.

The stretch of highway was closed for several hours as the state patrol investigated.