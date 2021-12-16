MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released photos purport to show the state of the squad vehicle wrecked in an alleged DWI involving Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, 41, was charged with DWI earlier in the month in connection to the rollover crash in central Minnesota. He is facing four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.READ MORE: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson To Be Arraigned On DWI Charges Next Month
According to Hutchinson’s attorney, a state trooper told the sheriff that he is “lucky to be alive” after the crash. Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, a Ford Explorer owned by Hennepin County. Investigators later found that Hutchinson’s blood alcohol level was at .13, as determined by a urine sample.
On Thursday morning, Twitter user Rebecca Brannon shared photos she took of the squad car damaged in the incident. The license plate matches the description of the 2021 Ford Explorer involved in the crash, according to investigators.
EXCLUSIVE: @HennepinSheriff Dave Hutchinson's wrecked squad car from his DUI crash.
Thread 🧵1/3 pic.twitter.com/MESvkzF6Ii
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) December 16, 2021
3/3 pic.twitter.com/otIgmBXPlU
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) December 16, 2021
“The squad is a harrowing sight and shows the severity of drinking and driving. His recklessness could have killed himself or other innocent drivers,” Brannon tweeted.READ MORE: Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Charged With DWI In Rollover Crash
Following the crash, Hutchinson released a statement in which he admitted to drinking and driving.
“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.”
WCCO earlier reached out to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to see what consequences Hutchinson could face internally. No one returned the call.MORE NEWS: What Consequences Could Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Face For Drinking And Driving?
