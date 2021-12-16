MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Slippery roads are thought to have played a role Thursday in a fatal crash in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 21 just south of Babbitt. Babbitt is located about 100 miles north of Duluth.
First responders found the driver, a 74-year-old Babbitt man, dead at the scene. Investigators say slippery road conditions are being considered as a factor in the crash.
An overnight storm brought snow to the area and freezing temperatures. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were more than 120 other crashes Thursday across the state.
At least one other crash in southern Minnesota was fatal.
