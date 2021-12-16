ST. PAUL – (WCCO) – Christmas is just nine days away but Santa made an early stop for some special children in St. Paul.
For many of the kids who receive treatment here at the hospital, their Christmas may look a little different.
The annual St. Paul Cops and Kids program is in its 22nd year.
Before the pandemic, officers would bring the toys up to the children’s rooms in the hospital but now, they make it a parade down Seventh Street West and then deliver the toys at the front of the hospital where they will then be distributed to hundreds of kids.
“It’s been very challenging definitely, a few points where we weren’t sure how things would look in the future, but we’re so blessed to be here,” said Valerie Berczyk, from St. Francis, whose 4-year-old daughter Ruby has epilepsy. “She loves this, she is so into Santa now and enjoying holidays, what it means and yeah this is a big deal for her today.”
The St. Paul Cops and Kids program fundraises and takes donations throughout the year to be able to deliver gifts each holiday season.
To donate to Children’s Minnesota, you can click here.
To donate to St. Paul Cops and Kids, call 651-266-5520.
