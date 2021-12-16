Kim Potter Trial:The defense is now calling its witnesses to the stand. Potter is still expected to take the stand in her own defense.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting that also seriously injured a man in North Minneapolis has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the victim was 20-year-old Shantiasia Nickole Tardani, of Muskegon, Michigan.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following multiple ShotSpotter activations.

(credit: CBS)

In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. Tardani died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

The medical examiner says Tardani died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.