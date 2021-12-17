ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Louis Park Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects associated with two recent attempted carjackings and a robbery.
The first incident took place on Nov. 29 at Bridgewater Bank at 4450 Excelsior Boulevard. Shortly before 8 p.m., three young men implied they had a gun and demanded a man give them the keys to his car. The man was able to run back into the building, and the suspects left in a black Dodge Durango.
A week later, the suspects robbed a woman of her purse while she was in the parking lot of a Lunds and Byerlys on Park Center Boulevard. The suspects left in a light-colored SUV, and tried to use the woman’s credit cards at stores in Richfield.
On Thursday around 3 p.m., the suspects attempted to carjack a man at the same Lunds and Byerlys. They were unsuccessful in wrestling him out of the car, and they left the scene in a light-colored SUV. The man suffered minor injuries.
Police believe all the incidents are connected and committed by the same three people.
Lunds and Byerlys says there have also been crimes committed in the parking lot of its Edina location on 50th Street. In response, the stores will increase security presence at both the Edina and St. Louis Park locations.
