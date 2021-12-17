MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense could rest its case as early as Friday morning in the Kim Potter trial.

Following a packed day where the prosecution rested its case and the defense brought up multiple witnesses, the former Brooklyn Center police officer is expected to take the stand in her defense Friday.

Up first for the defense was a police psychologist, Dr. Laurence Miller, to discuss the concept of “action error” – when someone does one thing while meaning to do another.

Miller and Potter are expected to be the last two witnesses for the defense before it rests its case. Then, there are closing arguments before the jury goes into deliberations.

Check updates below, with the most recent at the top:

UPDATE (9:53 a.m.): The state, Attorney Erin Eldridge, begins cross-examining psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller, who discussed how “action error” was a factor in the shooting of Daunte Wright.

Eldridge highlights Miller’s close work with police departments and police officers, confirming that he often testifies for them in cases. She asks if it’s a big income generator for him, and Miller says it is.

Eldridge asks about stress management for police officers. Miller says it’s an important part of police work, and agrees that more training and experience leads to better management of stress.

Moving back to “action errors,” Eldridge asks that since it’s a known phenomenon in everyday life there are “checks on the system” to address action errors in many professions like aviation, medicine, and law enforcement.

Miller says that law enforcement is still evaluating strategies to prevent fatal action errors. The “checks” are not as well developed as in the aviation or medical fields, he says.

After short questioning by defense and then the state again, Miller is excused from the stand and the jury goes on a 20-minute break.

During sidebar, Judge Regina Chu said that while she had ruled there could be testimony on slip and capture, nobody could testify that that actually happed with Potter. So the state will be allowed a rebuttal witness, and if the witness opens the door to that, Miller could be recalled.

UPDATE (9 a.m.): The defense brings its first witness of the day to the stand, psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller.

Miller, 70, has been a licensed psychologist for over 30 years, and has written several books and articles on the subject. He has a Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology and his thesis was about the brain functionings of psychopaths.

He charged a $30,000 retainer fee for his work in the case.

After questions about his background, Miller is asked to discuss human consciousness and the brain. Much of what we do in everyday life “achieves a certain automaticity,” Miller says. His example: driving a car. In the beginning, he says it seems “impossible,” but after a certain amount of time, people can drive without thinking too much about it.

Attorney Paul Engh is asking Miller about technical terms in his field: system 1 and system 2. Miller says system 1 involves things that don’t take conscious deliberation. System 2 involves more deliberative thinking. But these systems work in coordination, Miller adds.

As expected, Miller explains the concept of “action error.”

“You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action you intended was not the one you took,” he says.

Everyday examples include writing the wrong year on a check in the new year, Miller says. He says many professions have examples of action error, including the medical and aviation field.

“They think they are doing thing 1, and they are doing thing 2,” he says.

Miller says, during high stress moments, people can do things they don’t intend to do.

Miller says he’s been involved in cases where action error involves a police officer, including deadly force. Factors contributing to action errors in law enforcement include situations of compressed time frame, threat to life and safety, and changing circumstances.

He says that “weapon confusion” is a subset of action error. Confusing a Taser and a handgun is the most typical example of weapons confusion.

In the aftermath of an action error, the police officer sometimes doesn’t remember the event, Miller says. Officers are surprised and don’t recall certain parts of the scene itself.

Arguably the most compelling testimony Thursday came from former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Timothy Gannon, who resigned shortly after the shooting of Daune Wright on April 11.

During his testimony, Gannon said he resigned due to “political pressures.”

“One of the reasons I was required or requested to leave the agency was because I would not immediately fire Kim Potter,” Gannon said.

Gannon said he “saw no violation of [department] policy, procedure or law” when he watched video of the incident. He said he formed his opinion on reasonable use of deadly force only from squad car video, but he added that he had not reviewed Sgt. Johnson’s body camera video.

The defense’s first witness was use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames. Ijames said that he thought Potter’s intended use of a Taser would have been consistent with police training, and that an officer potentially being dragged by a vehicle would justify deadly force.

The prosecution’s key witness, use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton, testified Wednesday that even if Potter had meant to use her Taser, that would have been “unreasonable.” He said a reasonable officer in her position “would not have concluded that there was an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm, and thus the use of force was excessive.”

Daunte Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, offered “spark of life” testimony Wednesday.

“To see him as a father, it was like, I was so happy for him, because he was so happy,” Arbuey Wright said. “He was so happy about Junior. It was my chance to be a grandfather.”

During jury selection, Judge Regina Chu told jurors she expected to finish the trial before Christmas Eve.