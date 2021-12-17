FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A number of vehicles were involved in a crash in Fridley, Minnesota Friday evening.
The crash happened on westbound Interstate 694 near the Mississippi River before 9 p.m.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, but several lanes of traffic were blocked, as seen on MnDOT cameras.
Multiple vehicle crash just occurred on westbound 694 at the river in Fridley. Several lanes blocked. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/oG3doZmej5
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) December 18, 2021
The Minnesota State Patrol said it appeared to have been two separate crashes with injuries, but they’re not believed to be serious.
