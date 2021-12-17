CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Fridley News, Interstate 694, Local TV

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A number of vehicles were involved in a crash in Fridley, Minnesota Friday evening.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 694 near the Mississippi River before 9 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, but several lanes of traffic were blocked, as seen on MnDOT cameras.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it appeared to have been two separate crashes with injuries, but they’re not believed to be serious.