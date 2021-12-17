MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several school districts in Minnesota are closing buildings Friday due to social media threats.

Officials with Lakeville Area Schools say school and district buildings will be closed Friday due to a social media threat. In Farmington, schools will have a flex day.

It comes as Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media, specifically TikTok.

“(On Thursday) we communicated with you about a nationwide Tik Tok challenge to threaten school safety on December 17. Overnight we unfortunately received a social media threat,” the statement from Lakeville schools said.

The decision to close buildings in Lakeville was made “out of an abundance of caution” for students, staff and families. It’s also to support an ongoing investigation, which remains active.

Farmington Area Public Schools will have a flexible learning day due to a threat received Thursday evening. All district buildings will be closed Friday.

Little Falls Community Schools said it was specifically identified in a TikTok post related the threat, and school is canceled Friday.

Brainerd Public Schools also announced that they will be closing Friday “at the request of local law enforcement,” but no specific information was given as to why schools are closed.

“This is not an E-Learning Day, and there will be no access to our facilities. There will be no before or after-school child care and no extracurricular activities,” Brainerd schools said.

Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else.

According to safety officials, the social media trend could encourage someone to act so law enforcement and school officials should investigate any direct threats.