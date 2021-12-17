ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified one of the two fatalities in a police pursuit that ended in a crash in northeast Minneapolis last week.
The crash happened at the corner of NE Lowry Avenue and Hayes Street in Northeast Minneapolis early Dec. 9. Police said it began with an armed carjacking the evening before.
A Robbinsdale officer pursued the suspected stolen Mercedes SUV into Minneapolis after it spotted the vehicle after 2 a.m. and tried to pull it over, Kaczmarek said. Then the car fled with five occupants—all teenagers—inside and it crashed. Police said one died on the scene and another at the hospital; three others survived with non-life threatening injuries.
The impact split the SUV in half and damaged street signs and a mailbox.
On Thursday, the medical examiner said one of the victims in the crash was 16-year-old Shawndale Devon Hickman, of Minneapolis. The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.
The deadly crash comes as carjackings Minneapolis are on the rise, outpacing the last two years.
More On WCCO.com:
- Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday
- 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes
- Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI
- Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages
- Kim Potter Trial Updates