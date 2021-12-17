CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
PEMBERTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 67-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi truck has been identified as Linda Ann Shell, of Elysian.

The crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m.

Police say that a Ford Taurus being driven by Shell collided with a semi truck on Highway 83 near 627th Avenue in Pemberton.

Shell was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.