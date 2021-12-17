PEMBERTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 67-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi truck has been identified as Linda Ann Shell, of Elysian.
The crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m.
Police say that a Ford Taurus being driven by Shell collided with a semi truck on Highway 83 near 627th Avenue in Pemberton.
Shell was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured.
More On WCCO.com:
- Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday
- 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes
- Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI
- Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages
- Kim Potter Trial Updates