MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested following a police chase in Corcoran Friday night.
A Corcoran police officer found a suspicious pick-up truck driving away from Rush Creek Reserve near County Road 10 around 11 p.m., according to the Corcoran Police Department.
The officer followed the truck and noted several traffic violations and attempted to stop the truck.
The truck did not stop and the officer pursued.
According to the report, the truck drove into a field in the northwest corner of Cain and County Road 30 and became stuck.
Two suspects fled from the truck. Police say the truck was found to be stolen.
Police say they found the suspects in a vehicle parked in a garage of a nearby home.
The suspects were taken into custody.
Police identified the driver as David Roy Desmarais, 40, of Buffalo. The passenger was identified as Carissa Marie Virkus, 28, of Coon Rapids.
The suspects were transferred to a nearby hospital for unrelated medical issues, said the report.
