By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crystal Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

The Crystal Police Department tweeted Saturday that they are looking for a 2005-2008 white Ford Focus with hood, grille, and windshield damage.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 763-531-1046 or call 911.

 