MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crystal Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
The Crystal Police Department tweeted Saturday that they are looking for a 2005-2008 white Ford Focus with hood, grille, and windshield damage.
CPD responded to a pedestrian hit and run crash today. We are looking for a 2005-2008 white Ford Focus with hood, grille, and windshield damage. Call 911 or tip line with info 763-531-1046 (stock photo- not actual vehicle) pic.twitter.com/6sV3zU0lOP
— Crystal MN Police (@CrystalMNPolice) December 19, 2021
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 763-531-1046 or call 911.