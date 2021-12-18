Eagan, Minn. (WCCO) — The Eagan Police Department says it is investigating after one person was shot near an outlet mall Saturday night.
Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets around 6:56 p.m. to a report of a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
Officers say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers found the suspect and recovered a weapon.
The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
