Since 1980, Chances Of A White Christmas In Midwest U.S. Have Melted AwayAnalysis of 40 years of December 25 U.S. snow measurements shows that less of the country now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s. That's especially true in a belt across the nation’s midsection.

'Lucky To Be Alive': 5 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December TornadoesMinnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornado in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power.

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into SaturdayCloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Impacts Minnesota Roads, Though Metro Mostly ClearWild weather conditions, including rain, snow, dangerous winds and even possible tornadoes, have caused issues on Minnesota roads.

Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy ThursdayA rare winter thunderstorm possibly whipped up two December tornadoes in Minnesota Wednesday night -- an unprecedented event in recorded state history.