CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Moorhead News, Moorhead Police

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Several people have been found dead inside a Moorhead home Saturday night.

The Moorhead Police Department says they responded to the 4400 block of 13 Street South around 7:50 p.m. to a report of several people who were found dead inside a home.

READ MORE: Crystal Police Seek Help Finding A Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run

Family members who made a welfare check found the people inside and called 911, according to the report.

READ MORE: 2 Arrested After Corcoran Police Chase

Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings