MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Several people have been found dead inside a Moorhead home Saturday night.
The Moorhead Police Department says they responded to the 4400 block of 13 Street South around 7:50 p.m. to a report of several people who were found dead inside a home.
Family members who made a welfare check found the people inside and called 911, according to the report.
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
