Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning:
British Arrows at Walker Art Center
Lizz Winstead at Cedar Cultural Center
More On WCCO.com:
- Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday
- 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings
- Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened'
- Kim Potter Trial Updates