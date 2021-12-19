EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Eagan police have identified the 33-year-old man who died a day after being shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, then crashed and fled on foot. The suspect was found and arrested, and a weapon was recovered.
The victim, Faisal A. Abukar, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries Sunday, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 651-675-5700.
