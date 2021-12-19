MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for someone who shot a 50-year-old man several times Sunday morning in southern Minnesota.
Mapleton police say the man was shot at about 10:13 a.m. on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He was conscious when officers arrived, and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition late Sunday evening.
Police say they interviewed people who were at the scene, but they haven’t narrowed down a suspect yet, and they didn’t say what may have led up to the shooting. They also didn’t disclose the victim’s name.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19
- Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home
- Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened'
- Kim Potter Trial Updates