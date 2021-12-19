CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Mapleton News, Mapleton Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for someone who shot a 50-year-old man several times Sunday morning in southern Minnesota.

Mapleton police say the man was shot at about 10:13 a.m. on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He was conscious when officers arrived, and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition late Sunday evening.

Police say they interviewed people who were at the scene, but they haven’t narrowed down a suspect yet, and they didn’t say what may have led up to the shooting. They also didn’t disclose the victim’s name.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.