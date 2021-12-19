MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A breezy Sunday will feel much cooler than what the temperature says.
Though the high in the Twin Cities will be 31 degrees, WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says the wind will make it feel 10-15 degrees cooler across the state.
A cold front will approach overnight, causing temperatures to drop throughout the day Monday. By the evening commute, the Twin Cities will be in the low teens.
By Tuesday, temperatures will fall to single digits across the state. On Tuesday morning, light, but shovelable, snow will fall in northern Minnesota.
There is a chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it’s too early to tell definitively, Augustyniak said.
