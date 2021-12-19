MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild have been forced to postpone their third home game in the past 10 days due to rising COVID-19 infections with an upcoming opponent.
The NHL isn’t taking any chances with COVID-19. The Detroit Red Wings have been shut down at least until the end of the holiday break because of a viral outbreak. The Wild were scheduled to face them on Dec. 23.
The league and the players’ association agreed that the schedule can continue without U.S. and Canadian teams playing each other through the holiday break.
This all comes as the NHL Winter Classic fast approaches. It’s scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Wild are doing the best they can to avoid infections and outbreaks, according to winger Marcus Foligno.
“Yeah, we’re nervous,” Foligno said. “You’re trying to dodge anything you can right now and, I don’t know, like we’ve canceled many things. We’ve canceled gatherings, we’ve canceled, you know, just family flying in, just, you know, ask them to get tested before coming here. It sucks, but it is what it is. It’s just reality.
The league and players’ association also expect to arrive at a decision about participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in the coming days.
