'Lucky To Be Alive': 7 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December TornadoesMinnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornado in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power.

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, 'Unusual' And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate ChangeFrom record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.

Minnesota Weather: Despite Mild Temps, Cool Sunday Due To WindA breezy Sunday will feel much cooler than what the temperature says.

Since 1980, Chances Of A White Christmas In Midwest U.S. Have Melted AwayAnalysis of 40 years of December 25 U.S. snow measurements shows that less of the country now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s. That's especially true in a belt across the nation’s midsection.

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into SaturdayCloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning.