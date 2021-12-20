WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — 43 Hoops has been well-known in Minnesota’s basketball community for years, based in Hopkins.
Now, rebranding as Legacy Hoops Academy, it is expanding to Woodbury, taking over the former Wooddale Tennis Club.
There, following remodeling, co-owner Rahmeen Underwood hopes to bring the academy’s basketball, volleyball, and pickleball offerings to the east side of the Twin Cities.
“It also gives us the ability to possibly bus kids out from certain areas, and just show them something different,” Underwood said. “I know that that was something big for me growing up, was to be able to come out of my community and go to another community and just experience something totally different.”
This expansion, Underwood says, will go a long way toward serving the organization’s goals of supporting kids’ total well-being — academically, athletically, socially, and as they look toward their futures.
“I want them to be able to come to a place where they can look at it as their home,” he said. “Maybe it’s a situation where ‘I’m not really into basketball like that, I played a little bit growing up, and on travel, but I want to get into marketing.’ I want us to have the resources through our connections, through our sponsors, to be able to bridge the gap between the kids and the business world.”
Legacy Hoops Academy is targeting April 2022 for the Woodbury location to open.
More On WCCO.com:
- Moorhead Police: 4 Adults, 3 Children Found Dead Inside Home
- ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID
- Man Shot Near Twin Cities Premium Outlets Dies, Eagan Police Say
- Minnesota Fox Rescue Group Gets National Attention After Viral Video
- Kim Potter Trial Updates