MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly appointed Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn talked with concerned residents about new tactics being used to tackle the recent uptick in crime.

“They’re upset, they’re scared, they’re concerned; they want to talk about it,” Milburn said.

Milburn may be new to this community, but he is not new to fighting crime.

The 30-year veteran outlined the surge in crime Edina is facing, and the steps police and community must take together to fight back.

“If we go back to the beginning of Nov.12, what we started to see was an increase in burglaries and car thefts,” Milburn said.

Between Nov. 12 and Dec. 12, there were nine vehicle thefts, 12 residential burglaries and one attempted carjacking in Edina.

Areas hit the hardest were 50th and France, Indian Hills and Country Club neighborhoods.

“What are the facts, what can we do collaborate to help try and offset that and steer this in the right direction,” Milburn said.

Milburn laid out new initiatives where residents can partner with the police.

SafeCam allows police access to home security cameras and traffic officers have been re-assigned to neighborhoods for an increased police presence.

Police cameras are now posted in some of the areas most impacted by crime, like this parking lot near 50th and France where there was an attempted carjacking.

Police have arrested two young men and are searching for the third.

“I heard about them tracking you outside the grocery stores and maybe following you home; could you just review some of the tactics that you are seeing, ” a resident said.

Residents asked questions of the chief who believes knowledge is power and knowing what’s happening in your community helps you prepare to protect yourself.

“I want to be a responsible citizen, what can I do for myself and for my neighborhood, and for my city to keep us safe,” resident John Fink said.

Like most police departments across the state, Edina is working to fill open positions with hopes of adding officers in the near future.

Another Town Talk takes place Monday at 7 p.m.