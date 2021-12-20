ST. CROIX RESERVATION (WCCO) — St. Croix casinos in Wisconsin will soon start to offer event wagering on sports after Gov. Tony Evers signed a historic compact amendment.
Evers and Chairman William Reynolds of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin signed the compact amendment Monday allowing casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin to offer event wagering on sports and non-sports, according to a release.
The amendment was sent to the U.S Department of Interior for a 45-day review.
"Event wagering will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe and provide a welcome boost to our recovering tourism and entertainment industries," Evers said.
“We are in exciting times here at St. Croix. The addition of sports wagering at the St. Croix Casinos will give our tribe the ability to give our customers the most comprehensive gaming experience in the state of Wisconsin,” Reynolds said.
