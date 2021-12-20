Originally published Dec. 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota fox rescue group is getting national attention Saturday night after one of their videos goes viral.

SaveAFox group says their phone is ringing off the hook. A lot of people are inquiring about making the foxes one of their pets.

“We’ve had a few videos go viral and every time they do we get an influx of e-mails and messages,” said Ethan Frankamp, who works with SaveAFox in Lakeville.

The rescue group takes in domesticated foxes that aren’t fit to be released back into nature.

“All the foxes here are domesticated but some of them are pretty wild,” Frankamp said.

SaveAFox will adopt out the animals, but not everybody is a fit.

“There’s really not a lot of people who try to adopt that actually end up adopting,” Frankamp said. “It takes a pretty special person in the right circumstance and location to adopt a fox from us.”

People interested should first check with their city, county and state. Not all communities will allow people to own a fox.

People must live in a house that has a yard. It’s also recommended to fox-proof that house.

“If you don’t have hardwood floors, if you have carpet that’s going to be a bad time,” Frankamp said. “If there is any soft furniture or blankets they will get destroyed. Stuff is going to get wrecked most likely.”

And most importantly, you will need a lot of patience.

“You have to be willing to adapt to the fox. There’s a lot of changes you will have to make in order to provide the fox a good life,” Frankamp said.

So even though they are cute and look cuddly, it may be best to just admire them from afar.

“We don’t want people to get the misconception that they are just laughing, funny dogs because that’s not the case at all,” Frankamp said. “We try to make sure we are honest with people and not glorifying them as adorable pets that are perfect because they definitely aren’t.”

To find out more about the SaveAFox organization, click here.