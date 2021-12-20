Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor.

A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll be sitting at 20. By about 7 p.m., we’ll be anywhere from 6 degrees in St. Cloud to 13 in the Twin Cities — and near or below zero up north.

There will also be a breeze Monday afternoon, so that means wind chills will feel about 10 degrees colder. And even though there will be some sun during the day, that wind chill will fall into the single digits as the kids come home from school.

We’ll be watching for snow Tuesday across northern Minnesota, and it’s possible the Twin Cities may be clipped. But this may just miss most areas north of I-94, and it should be in and out pretty quickly, lasting about 12 hours. That means snowfall will be done by the evening commute in northern Minnesota, but at that point you’ll be cleaning up about 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Things will warm up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a chance for a rain-snow mix on Christmas Eve.

Then on the tail end of Christmas Day on Saturday, especially in northern Minnesota, we could see a changeover to some snow that could give you a few more fresh inches of snow cover. And it looks like we’ll be turning more seasonable with that storm as well.