By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published for Dec. 19, 2021

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Seven people were found dead Saturday night inside a south Moorhead home, including three children.

The Moorhead Police Department says they responded to the 4400 block of 13th Street South at about 7:50 p.m. Family members called 911 after finding the deceased during a welfare check.

Officials with the Moorhead Fire Department said Saturday that there were no signs of violence or forced entry at the residence. Police are still investigating, but say “there is no known threat to the public.” The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the causes of death.

The children attended Moorhead High School and Reinertsen Elementary. Grief counselors will be on hand Monday for students in the school district.