Rebecca Kolls’ Stuffed French Toast
Caramel sauce:
In a saucepan add:
– 1 cup brown sugar
– 1 stick of butter
– 2 teaspoons corn syrup
Heat on low until it starts to boil, stirring constantly for about 1 min.
Pour into a greased baking dish.
– 1 loaf French bread sliced about ½-¾”
– 1 package cream cheese
Spread each slice of bread with a generous layer of cream cheese. Place sandwich in the baking dish on top of the caramel. Pack the sandwiches in.
Beat together eight eggs, cinnamon, vanilla and milk.
– 8 eggs
– 1 3/4 c milk
– ½ – 1 tablespoon cinnamon
– 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla
Pour the egg mixture over the French toast making sure all the bread is saturated.
Cover and put it in the refrigerator until ready to bake the next day.
Preheat the oven to 350, remove the cover from the French toast and bake for 40 minutes