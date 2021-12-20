CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —  Authorities say a suspicious package found at the Ramsey County Courthouse early Monday morning was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).”

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul around 7 a.m.

Deputies say the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals at the Courthouse.”

The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted.

The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene and recovered the package, according to the report.

At 9 a.m., the courthouse and streets were reopened.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

 

