Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Up North, Flakes In MetroLight snow is moving through northeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities Tuesday morning.

Plenty Of Outdoor Winter Fun To Be Had In Twin Cities Over The HolidaysWinter officially starts Tuesday, but after a rollercoaster of weather last week melted a lot of Minnesota’s snow, it doesn't quite look like it.

'Lucky To Be Alive': 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota's 1st December TornadoesMinnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornado in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. Now, nine tornadoes have been confirmed.

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, 'Unusual' And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate ChangeFrom record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.

Since 1980, Chances Of A White Christmas In Midwest U.S. Have Melted AwayAnalysis of 40 years of December 25 U.S. snow measurements shows that less of the country now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s. That's especially true in a belt across the nation’s midsection.