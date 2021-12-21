CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a small grocery store in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the 5 Corners Market on the 2400 block of West Broadway was robbed overnight Sunday. According to investigators, a “significant” amount of money, equipment and product was stolen from the store. Exact numbers on the extent of the loss have not been released.

The store was closed Tuesday when WCCO-TV photographers stopped by the scene. Police say there were no signs of force entry into the building.