MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a small grocery store in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the 5 Corners Market on the 2400 block of West Broadway was robbed overnight Sunday. According to investigators, a “significant” amount of money, equipment and product was stolen from the store. Exact numbers on the extent of the loss have not been released.
The store was closed Tuesday when WCCO-TV photographers stopped by the scene. Police say there were no signs of force entry into the building.
