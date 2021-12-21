MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a long line of cars for a rapid testing site outside the Mall of America on Tuesday as Minnesotans try to get COVID-19 testing results before Christmas.

“It’s really stressful,” Bria Skalsky, from St. Cloud, said.

Skalsky has been trying to find a rapid antigen COVID-19 test. She was with a friend Saturday night who later tested positive for COVID-19. Skalsky says she does not have symptoms as of Tuesday.

“If I want to spend Christmas with my family and my friends, I need to be able to test negative,” Skalsky said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged to provide half a billion home rapid tests to counter omicron.

“We’ll be giving these tests to Americans for free,” Biden said.

Biden said starting in January, Americans can go online to order them to be delivered to their home.

Some viewers told WCCO they were not having as much of a problem finding rapid tests in the metro area.

There are other options besides buying a take-home test.

People can check to see if there is a state community testing site near that may offer either a PCR test, saliva test or rapid test -they are at no cost.

If a child is having symptoms of COVID-19, parents can check to see if their pediatrician will test them in the office.